WWE Reportedly Still Interested In Departing NJPW Star

Tama Tonga is a free agent after ending his long stint with NJPW, and WWE may well swoop in for the Guerilla of Destiny. During an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted that WWE has maintained interest in Tama Tonga since last year, as there were reportedly discussions to bring him in when his prior deal looked set to expire. However, he signed an extension with NJPW and enjoyed reigns with the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Tonga confirmed that he was looking to leave NJPW after winning the title at Wrestle Kingdom earlier this month, citing a desire to return home to the U.S. Tonga said goodbye to NJPW after dropping the title to EVIL at the New Beginning event. He is due to finish up with the promotion at the end of the month.

Tama Tonga joined NJPW in 2010, debuting in May of that year. He spent two years in Japan before going on an excursion to CMLL in Mexico. Since returning, Tonga became a focal part of Bullet Club alongside his brother Tanga Loa, with whom he captured seven reigns with the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. He led the splinter group, Bullet Club Firing Squad, in a definitive feud with The Elite — Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, and the Young Bucks — before their own departure to co-found AEW.

While AEW and WWE will be considered front-runners in any race for Tama Tonga's signature, he has made appearances for TNA throughout 2022 and 2023. He also held the tag titles in Ring of Honor prior to Tony Khan's acquisition of the brand.