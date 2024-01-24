Mark Henry Says 'Very Few Guys' Can Rival What This WWE Star Can Do In The Ring

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal 4-Way at the Royal Rumble this weekend. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," AEW's Mark Henry shared his praise for one of the participants in that title clash.

"We always talk about the five-tool player that's got all the tools in the toolbox," Henry said. "AJ Styles is that guy, except he's got one of those trucks that has all of the compartments on the side with even more tools in it. He doesn't even get to use all the s**t that he can do. He never does. That's how good he is. There's very few guys that can rival what AJ Styles is."

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, current WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque advised the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion to sign Styles after meeting him and realizing his understanding of the business. Following the expiration of his contract with NJPW in 2016, Styles, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, signed with WWE. Styles ended up being a surprise entrant in that year's Royal Rumble match after inking a deal with the company. Since then, the TNA legend has become one of WWE's top stars, holding the WWE Championship on two occasions. Styles recently returned to WWE programming following a two-month absence.

