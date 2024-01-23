Backstage News On Reported Changes To WWE SmackDown Broadcast Team

There is soon to be one seat to fill on the "WWE SmackDown" commentary team. According to multiple sources, including Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio and SE Scoops, Kevin Patrick is out as a commentator on WWE's Friday night show, which he currently calls alongside Corey Graves. SEScoops' Aaron Varble reported that Patrick will be removed from the desk. A WWE source said "it just wasn't working out" with Patrick on "SmackDown." As of this writing, no replacement has been announced.

Patrick and Graves had previously been calling "WWE Raw" before a change-up within the company last August that saw the duo moved to "SmackDown" alongside Michael Cole. The Wrestling Observer reported at the time, WWE thought putting Patrick together on commentary with Cole would help him grow. However, another change was made earlier this month and Cole began to only call "Raw" alongside Wade Barrett.

Patrick, whose real name is Kevin Egan, joined the company in March 2021 as a backstage correspondent and "Raw Talk" host, before being moved to "Talking Smack." He also provided play-by-play commentary on "WWE Main Event." Patrick even hosted a podcast, "WWE After The Bell" with Graves, which ended in November. WWE still has Patrick listed as a "Raw" commentator on his official profile. Patrick has yet to comment on the reported change.