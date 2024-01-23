Nick Khan Discusses Details Of WWE Raw Broadcast Rights Deal On Pat McAfee Show

WWE had a major announcement Tuesday with the news "WWE Raw" will be headed to Netflix in January 2025. The deal is reportedly worth $5 billion over 10 years, meaning WWE will earn $500 million a year from its new media rights agreement with the company.

Following the announcement, President of WWE, Nick Khan, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to talk with the former "WWE SmackDown" commentator about the broadcast rights deal. For those wondering if WWE's premium live events are moving to Netflix as well, Khan clarified the ins and outs of the pact.

"Our current partner in the United States on all the premium live events like WrestleMania is Peacock and NBCU. They've been tremendous partners," Khan said on the show. "This deal with Netflix is for the premium live events outside of the United States, excluding certain territories where we have existing deals, like India for example. But it's 'Raw' globally ... it's really a global enterprise with Netflix that should build to something even greater."