The Bollywood Boyz Look Back At Their WWE Run Alongside Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal's tenure as WWE Champion alongside The Bollywood Boyz is frequently regarded as the highlight of all three men's time in the promotion. Recently, Gurv and Harv sat down for an interview with "WrestlingNewsCo" and looked back on Mahal's run with the championship.

According to Gurv, neither of them had any insider information for why WWE put the title on Mahal but suggested that it was due to his history with the promotion. "He had been released, he came back better than ever, in shape, and not only that but he was a veteran of the business and of the WWE because he was already there for five, six years."

Additionally, he claimed Mahal earned his stripes, but also noted that it aligned with WWE's intentions to expand into India at the time.

Harv also weighed in and recalled how Road Dogg was the one who notified them during their time in "WWE NXT" about their call-up to "WWE SmackDown." Despite this, they had no idea what would happen with Mahal and described their roles as characters in a movie.

"Being there, you're just part of this huge Hollywood film and you're just a character. And we showed up, just trying to do the best of what was asked of us."

Harv compared his time in WWE to how it feels like to be an outsider now and suggested that this is why fans assume they would be in the know. "It's this crazy whirlwind, but now being on the outside, not being in WWE it's like: 'Oh, it's WrestleMania, wonder what's going on?' But when you're there, it's like, five years for us just flew by."

The brothers were let go in 2021, bringing to an end their five-year run with WWE.

