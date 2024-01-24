Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE's Raw Broadcast Rights Deal With Netflix

On "Strictly Business," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff reacted to the news that "WWE Raw" would be joining streaming service Netflix in January 2025, marking the first time the show has left linear television since its launch in 1993. "It's a monster deal," Bischoff said. "I haven't had a lot of time to think about it; I was on an airplane when the news broke."

"The Netflix deal — it's funny with all the conversations that we've had — not just you and I [podcast host Jon Alba], but everybody — about where 'Raw' may go. And certainly, we talked a lot about Amazon. I think Amazon, being an 800-pound gorilla in many respects, made a lot of sense because of the ancillary opportunities that came with it. But Netflix has been the real 800-pound gorilla in the streaming space for quite some time, and while we didn't see it coming, it makes a ton of sense for a lot of reasons, and I'm there for it, man. What a great day."

According to reports, Netflix will be paying WWE $5 billion over 10 years. Additionally, for fans in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America, Netflix will be the home of all of WWE's weekly shows — "Raw," "WWE SmackDown, and "WWE NXT" — as well as premium live events such as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. More countries and regions will have access to WWE content on Netflix in the future. Regarding "Raw's" current media rights deal with USA Network, that agreement is set to expire in October, meaning the show will need to secure a temporary home or agree to a short-term extension with USA for a few months until the Netflix contract officially kicks in.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Strictly Business" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.