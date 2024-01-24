Eric Bischoff Discusses Potential Effects WWE Raw Netflix Deal Could Have On Product

It was announced yesterday that "WWE Raw" would be moving to Netflix next year in a deal reportedly worth $5 billion over 10 years. On "Strictly Business," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff was asked if he could see the show moving from its traditional Monday night slot on the popular streaming platform.

"It could," Bischoff answered. "It could ... One of the things about the professional wrestling audience — one of the benefits of having a large, loyal audience — is that they are so loyal. And the audience will find you ... You can move a cable show from night to night, and you're going to get your a** kicked, right? Any television show. Once you change nights, it's difficult for the audience to go with you, except with professional wrestling ... And it's interesting: can 'Raw,' now no longer 'Monday Night Raw,' but can 'Raw' on Netflix avoid 'Monday Night Football' conflict? Sure. Can they move the schedule around easily? Maybe. Anything's possible."

In July 2012, "Raw" moved away from its long-established two-hour format and became a three-hour show, as WWE sought to capitalize on additional ad revenue. Moving to Netflix changes the game completely, with the streaming service already having its own "ad tier" in place for subscribers, while those who pay the maximum subscription price can watch content ad-free. Many have wondered how this would work for "Raw," with some suggesting that the show could move back two hours without any ads. Regarding a possible switch back to two hours, Bischoff said it was hard to predict what would happen at this stage. However, he feels that WWE has learned how to execute a three-hour broadcast very well, managing to retain "Raw's" audience in those three hours for many years.

