Bully Ray Weighs In On WWE's Deal With Netflix For Raw Broadcasting Rights

WWE recently picked up a multi-billion-dollar deal with Netflix to stream episodes of "WWE RAW" starting in January 2025. Bully Ray caught wind of the historic news, and commented on it during "Busted Open Radio." Bully noted that while Netflix isn't patronized by every home in America, WWE is likely not bothered due to the size of their deal. "Based on the price tag, it's a ten-year deal worth five billion ... dollars. For that amount of money? I mean, how much was Fox paying 'SmackDown' per year? 285 million dollars? This is a significant increase."

Bully continued, noting that WWE likely has faith in their fanbase, who are both loyal and dedicated. "This is not going to affect the WWE, and maybe going to Netflix might be a tad more difficult than turning on the USA Network, it'll take some getting used to." Bully also pointed out that the decision to go with Netflix was likely a well-thought-out plan. "WWE just doesn't make these whimsical decisions, everything is based on business."

The veteran also claimed that the news wasn't shocking to him, but that he has one gripe with it. "What is some of the things we're not going to do while watching "Monday Night Raw?" Okay, we can't channel surf." Continuing, he explained it would become problematic during football season. "When is this going to be an issue for me? Maybe during "Monday Night Football" season? Because I can't flip back and forth." Bully also suggested that WWE could have far fewer restraints with Netflix, meaning that this could have been a deciding factor for the deal. "They have no restraints, and the WWE likes it when they don't have to answer to anybody."

