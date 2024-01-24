AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/24: Adam Copeland Faces Minoru Suzuki, Swerve Strickland In Action, Sting Speaks
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for January 24, 2023!
Both Swerve Strickland and Adam "Hangman" Page have been making their cases for an AEW World Championship match recently, and tonight each man will get to prove himself in singles action.
Strickland will face Jeff Hardy, while Page will compete against Penta El Zero Miedo, as both men try to earn themselves a shot at Samoa Joe's title.
Elsewhere, Adam Copeland will continue with his 'Cope Open,' and someone will be stepping through the Forbidden Door to answer the challenge this time as he will face Minoru Suzuki for the first time ever.
The AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line this evening as The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defend their gold against The Gates Of Agony & Brian Cage. The latter are fresh from losing their ROH World Six-Man Championships to Bullet Club Gold and will be out for revenge against their newly formed friends.
Toni Storm's issues with Deonna Purrazzo will hit a new level as they come face-to-face tonight, while Thunder Rosa will be back in action as she faces Red Velvet.
Undisputed Kingdom's Wardlow is also set for in-ring action tonight. He has made it clear that he's on the hunt for the AEW World Championship, and with rankings making their return it will be important for him to try and register a win as he faced Trent Beretta.
Finally, as the road to AEW Revolution continues to heat up, fans will hear from Sting and Darby Allin, who will likely be out to respond to The Young Bucks.
Samoa Joe Speaks
Samoa Joe kicks things off, saying tonight is all about celebration as title shots must now be earned, which is why everyone will come out and battle tooth and nail for an opportunity at his gold. Joe can appreciate the ambition, but he warns that they're not gaining an opportunity for a title, it's a chance for the worst night of their life. He will beat down anyone and take everything from them, but he is interrupted by HOOK.
HOOK shakes his hand, but whispers that he doesn't know when or where but he will see Joe again. Joe tells security to get him out of the ring, but he takes them down.
Adam Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
Penta starts the match out impressively with consecutive slingblades, but as he tries to bounce off the ropes back to Page he gets caught into a fallaway slam and then a standing moonsault. Page turns things around with a leg drop, and then a huge chop in the corner of the ring, and while Page responds with one of his own it doesn't have as much impact. The two men trade clothesline attempts until they both go down.
The fight then spills to the floor as Page sends Penta head-first into the ring post, and that is followed up with a big boot inside the ring. However, as things head back outside the ring, Penta gets the best of things by avoiding Page and then diving over the top rope to wipe out the cowboy. Despite that, Page immediately responds with a Death Valley Driver, and that forces Penta to kick out of a pinfall attempt afterward.
Penta manages to hit a thrust kick and then plants Page down to the mat, which gets him a nearfall this time around.
