AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 1/24: Adam Copeland Faces Minoru Suzuki, Swerve Strickland In Action, Sting Speaks

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for January 24, 2023!

Both Swerve Strickland and Adam "Hangman" Page have been making their cases for an AEW World Championship match recently, and tonight each man will get to prove himself in singles action.

Strickland will face Jeff Hardy, while Page will compete against Penta El Zero Miedo, as both men try to earn themselves a shot at Samoa Joe's title.

Elsewhere, Adam Copeland will continue with his 'Cope Open,' and someone will be stepping through the Forbidden Door to answer the challenge this time as he will face Minoru Suzuki for the first time ever.

The AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line this evening as The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defend their gold against The Gates Of Agony & Brian Cage. The latter are fresh from losing their ROH World Six-Man Championships to Bullet Club Gold and will be out for revenge against their newly formed friends.

Toni Storm's issues with Deonna Purrazzo will hit a new level as they come face-to-face tonight, while Thunder Rosa will be back in action as she faces Red Velvet.

Undisputed Kingdom's Wardlow is also set for in-ring action tonight. He has made it clear that he's on the hunt for the AEW World Championship, and with rankings making their return it will be important for him to try and register a win as he faced Trent Beretta.

Finally, as the road to AEW Revolution continues to heat up, fans will hear from Sting and Darby Allin, who will likely be out to respond to The Young Bucks.