Eric Bischoff Offers Creative Advice To AEW Boss Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has some advice for AEW head Tony Khan. On a recent episode of his podcast, "83 Weeks," "Easy E", who often criticizes AEW, sees potential for Khan's promotion if artificial intelligence is used effectively.

"I want you [Tony Khan] to think hard about incorporating the gift that is AI...Grock will book for you, ChatGPT will book for you, and you don't have to take all this abuse for putting up all this random s***, and having dream matches that make no sense, and people getting titles shots for whatever reason, and then complaining because somebody didn't use your scoring system that, by the way, you very rarely, if ever, use," Bischoff said. "If you have AI do your work for you, you've got a fresh set of eyes doing it."

Bischoff's co-host Conrad Thompson brought up how staff at "The Ringer Wrestling Show" experimented with AI to write a story between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Eric and Conrad both applauded the three act story that was produced which involved the legacies of the Orton and Rhodes families. Bischoff suggested that AI may provide a great foundation to build storylines on.

"It's a great thought starter. It gives you something tangible that's structured properly from the very beginning so that you can go in and tweak along the way and make it yours. And I think Tony should do that and think of that. You'd be cranking out storylines for Ring of Honor, and Dark, and Rampage, and Collision, and not have to take any, or at least as much abuse because at least you have a 3-act structure."