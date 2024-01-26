Pat McAfee Teases Return To WWE In Wake Of Kevin Patrick Release

Following his removal from the "WWE SmackDown" commentary team, Kevin Patrick was then reportedly released from WWE, with veteran announcer Michael Cole set to take his place on this week's broadcast. While it remains uncertain if Cole will be a permanent replacement for Patrick, Pat McAfee, who served on the "SmackDown" commentary team from 2021-2022, has now teased the idea of returning to his previous position.

"SmackDown, I heard there's a commentary spot opened up, huh?" McAfee said on the "The Pat McAfee Show." Paul Heyman, the show's special guest, then suggested that he speak about the possibility with McAfee during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble festivities in Florida this weekend. McAfee, who is based in Indiana, pointed out that the recent weather conditions surrounding him weren't particularly travel-friendly, as there was 0% visibility with fog. Also given the far distance between Florida and Indiana, McAfee wasn't completely sold on the idea of flying out to the Royal Rumble. To solve this dilemma, Heyman offered to send a private jet for McAfee to board, courtesy of Heyman himself and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

After Heyman exited the show, McAfee revealed that the "Wiseman" provided him with some valuable guidance during his previous stint with WWE — a gesture that McAfee will remain forever grateful for. "Whenever I was going through my different runs and stuff with the WWE or whatever was happening, [Heyman] would just like slowly walk up next to me and then just drop like the greatest sage advice of all time, pat on the back, and then just kind of walk away. I'm like, 'Okay, holy s***. Yes, that makes a lot of sense whenever you say it like that.'"

McAfee's last WWE appearance took place on "SmackDown" in September 2023, where he and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson laid out former United States Champion Austin Theory.

