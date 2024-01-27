AEW Rampage Live Coverage 1/26 - Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, Anna Jay Vs. Ruby Soho

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on January 26, 2024, coming to you from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia!

Orange Cassidy's next challenger for the AEW International Championship will be determined tonight, as Komander collides with The Butcher, Kip Sabian, and El Hijo del Vikingo in a Freshly Squeezed Number One Contenders Four-Way Match. The winner will receive their opportunity during tomorrow night's edition of "AEW Collision".

The romance between Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho hit a snag a couple of weeks ago when the latter's Outcast teammate Saraya played a video of "Cool Hand Ang" and Harley Cameron getting cozy with one another. In light of such, Soho confronted Parker's former stablemate Anna Jay, telling her she knew what she did and challenging her to meet her in the ring. Tonight, such will take place as the two go one-on-one.

Konosuke Takeshita has been on a winning streak in singles competition on AEW programming since the June 7, 2023 episode of "AEW Dynamite", defeating the likes of Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, and Bandido amongst others. Tonight, he looks to continue racking up more wins as he collides with veteran Christopher Daniels.

Additionally, Jon Moxley looks to pick up a win over Lee Moriarty after defeating the other half of Shane Taylor Promotions, Shane Taylor, this past Saturday on "Collision".