WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Match Order Reportedly Revealed

It's mere hours to go before WWE kicks off 2024 with its first Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble, as 30 men and 30 women seek respective opportunities for glory at WrestleMania 40 in April. Joining the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on tonight's card will be Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a four-way match, and Kevin Owens challenging Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship.

According to Fightful Select, the women's Rumble is set to open the show, followed by the four-way, then the US title match, with the men's Rumble in the main event. As always, the card is subject to change. So far, the field of competitors announced for the men's Royal Rumble match is Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Gunther, Kofi Kingston, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Carlito, R-Truth, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Jimmy Uso. Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre, Shotzi, and Mia Yim are confirmed for the women's Rumble.

Brock Lesnar was reportedly scheduled to travel to Tampa for the Rumble as of last week, but it's unknown whether the emergence of a sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, in which Lesnar is implicated, will necessitate any last-minute changes. The Undertaker and his wife and former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool are also reportedly in town for the event. 'Taker has been retired since 2020 and is running his "One Man Show" the next day, but McCool has made several appearances in the women's Royal Rumble in the past and there are slots to fill.