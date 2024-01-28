Thunder Rosa Names AEW And ROH Wrestlers She Wants To Face Following TV Return

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is currently 2-0 in singles competition since returning from injury, with wins over Queen Aminata and Red Velvet, respectively. However, it seems that Rosa is just getting started following her recent run of form as she told Tommy Dreamer on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio" that she wants to face a variety of different people. She stated off by talking about her history with Taya Valkyrie, a woman who she has a long history with.

"I have had so many good matches with Taya Valkyrie in the past that I'm pretty sure now we can kill it even more with everything we've done in the past, because we know each other so well." Rosa also said she would love to get in the ring with recent signee Deonna Purrazzo. "I can adapt to her style," Rosa said. "When I did Impact a couple of years ago with her, I had so much fun with her." The former AEW Women's Champion admitted that there are many people in Ring of Honor whom she would love to face, citing Lady Frost as a prime example.

However, Rosa has her eye on some AEW stars who she hasn't been able to wrestle one-on-one before. "I would love to go with Ruby Soho," Rosa said. "We haven't been able to do it again after we did that battle royale at All Out a couple of years ago when she got signed. Saraya, that's another one. There's so many, and everybody has a different style, and everybody has different strengths."

