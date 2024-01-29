Cody Rhodes Explains Why Winning The WWE Royal Rumble Is Meaningful To Him

This past weekend, Cody Rhodes made history by becoming the fourth man to win the Royal Rumble back-to-back, forever listing his name alongside Hulk, Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels. During the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Rhodes expressed what this feat means to him.

According to Rhodes, he doesn't have any good stats in WWE currently, and it all sank in when he heard Randy Orton's championship record. "I looked at Randy tonight when he came out and said, '20-time champion.' Dog, I'm just trying to be a one-time champion! 20 times, Randy?"

Despite this, Rhodes explained that he feels honored to now be listed amongst Hogan, Austin, and Michaels. "Hulk Hogan, who helped put WWE on the map. Shawn Michaels, my personal favorite as a kid. I was into Shawn Michaels and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, who is the most prosperous and profitable sports entertainer there ever was. So, to be able to say I'm in that mix? I... It makes me very, very happy, and I'm very blessed, very lucky to be in this spot."

Rhodes then praised everyone involved in getting him to where he is. "I know this spot I'm in; I know how I've been treated by this team, in WWE, and everybody in this room." Rhodes then claimed he'd still be grateful even if his career would end at this stage, but affirmed his desire to win a World Title. "But it's not going to end tomorrow, because we still got to finish the damn story, alright!"

