Booker T Doesn't Have An Issue With This CM Punk WWE Objective

CM Punk wants to headline WWE WrestleMania, and he's wanted to go last at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" since his first run with the company. While it remains to be seen if Punk will achieve that goal this year, Booker T has admitted he cannot take gripe with him having big ambitions.

"If you get into this business, you better have some big goals if you want to try to grab those goals," Booker T said on "Hall Of Fame." "CM Punk's not that young kid anymore, but I'm sure he was that young kid once upon a time wishing to do that exact thing."

Punk could not win the men's Royal Rumble match this year in what was his first televised encounter since returning to the company. Punk finished runner-up as Cody Rhodes eliminated him to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Punk's personal road to WrestleMania is now unclear, but Booker believes that he is in a position to potentially cross that item off his bucket list this year.

"For the company to grant that one wish to CM Punk, I don't think it would be a bad thing to do because you've got to keep that momentum going," he said. "We don't know what's going to happen with CM Punk and his career in the next five years, so for someone like CM Punk, you've got to think about pulling the trigger right now."

