Jake Roberts Vows To Not 'Take Anymore Bull****' On AEW TV

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has never been one to deal with people messing him around, especially now that he is in the twilight of his career managing Lance Archer in AEW. However, it seems that "The Snake" is itching to get a little more physical in All Elite Wrestling, stating on his podcast, "The Snake Pit," that he tired of putting up with other people's nonsense.

"I'm just not going to take anymore bulls***," Roberts said. "Basically, if somebody does something, I'm going to walk over there and knock the dogs*** out of them." Roberts' co-host Marcus DeAngelo pointed out that Archer hasn't been looking too happy with the WWE Hall of Famer when he looks like he's going to get physical, which is something Roberts thinks Archer needs to sort out himself.

"The fans love it; I wish they didn't. But Archer just needs to bite the bullet and let me go and do what I've got to do." DeAngelo also noted that it looks as if Roberts might hit one more DDT in the near future, to which the WWE Hall of Famer stated that you never know when a DDT might strike.

Roberts has been a part of the AEW roster since 2020, bringing Archer over from New Japan Pro-Wrestling shortly after. He initially feuded with Cody Rhodes in the lead-up to the tournament that would crown the first-ever AEW TNT Champion. Rhodes and Archer met in the final, and "The American Nightmare" picked up the victory.

Please credit "The Snake Pit" when using quotes from this article, and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.