Eric Bischoff Explains Why Tony Khan Is Hurting The AEW Product

Tony Khan might not be an on-screen authority figure in the same way Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are in WWE, but Eric Bischoff believes the AEW owner shouldn't be on television at all. He claimed that Khan makes people uncomfortable, comparing his television presence to listening to fingernails scratching a chalkboard.

"Whether it's in press conferences, whether it's coming out and announcing matches, whatever it is, the man should not be in front of anything that has a red light on it," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "Just don't, because he's not good at it."

Bischoff pointed out that it's not a negative thing for Khan to not be strong on-camera, but it should mean he doesn't appear on it. Khan tends to only show up on television for major announcements, such as his purchase of the Ring Of Honor. Still, Bischoff believes that things worked better when AEW used the likes of Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho as the spokespeople for the company.

"Tony may not be a scripted storyline character, but he gets more TV time than about 60% of the talent he has on his roster," Bischoff claimed. "I think it's a huge mistake; he is not a good brand ambassador. You see him on television; you hear him screaming and stomping his feet, scrunching up his face, and acting like a petulant 12-year-old child. That's not a good brand look."

