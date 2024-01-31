Booker T Reacts To CM Punk's WWE Royal Rumble Injury

CM Punk unfortunately suffered an injury during the recent "Royal Rumble" and based on his announcement during "WWE Raw," the veteran will miss out on this year's "WrestleMania." During his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T reacted to the news, and speculated how Punk's eight years away from wrestling might be the catalyst. According to Booker, time might just be catching up to Punk, since he couldn't pinpoint where the veteran injured himself. "I didn't see anything significant that CM Punk did in the Rumble where you go 'Ow!' I've taken a lot of bumps in the ring and the only time it hurt was when I said 'Ow!'"

Booker continued, noting that as the body gets old it simply doesn't heal or regenerate muscle as fast anymore. He then recalled how he largely went injury-free throughout his career but ended up suffering a freak injury after retiring. "We were in Canada and I was doing a promo, but all I did was point and I tore my tricep right off the bone. I mean, something as simple as that?"

Lastly, Booker noted this is a big loss for Punk, as a WrestleMania main event would've been a "Cinderella story" for him. However, Booker expressed concern about Punk missing another four to six months of action. "I think CM Punk's probably been getting hurt more just because he's been out of the ring that long." Booker then suggested Punk might have waited too long to return to wrestling. "It's not like getting on a bicycle. I can only imagine being out of this for eight years and then coming back!"

