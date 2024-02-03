Road Dogg Discusses WWE's Deal With Netflix For Raw Broadcast Rights

It was announced last week that "WWE Raw" would be leaving linear television for the first time and joining streaming giant Netflix in January 2025. As part of the WWE-Netflix deal, fans in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America will have access to WWE's weekly shows, premium live events, and original content when the partnership begins.

In a "Oh, You Didn't Know?" YouTube exclusive, WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James was asked about WWE's deal with Netflix.

"It's growth," Dogg replied. "It's forward movement. It's forward-thinking. To me, yeah, it's very eye-opening ... To see how quickly, how meteoric, whatever this growth spurt is. Like, it's exciting. It is exciting news."

James, who is currently WWE's SVP of Live Events, went on to say that it irritates him when certain individuals get into conversations on social media like they know something about these types of deals.

According to reports, the WWE-Netflix agreement is worth $5 billion over 10 years. He described the arrangement as a "positive thing," noting that it will benefit WWE's business and product growth as well as its finances. During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference on Saturday night, WWE's CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, one of James' longtime friends and on-screen associates in D-Generation X, said that his reaction to the WWE-Netflix partnership was "holys**t," describing the deal as "amazing."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit, "Oh You Didn't Know?" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.