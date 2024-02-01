Bully Ray Addresses Drew McIntyre's WWE Raw Comments On CM Punk Injury

Monday on "WWE Raw," CM Punk revealed he was ruled out of WrestleMania 40 after tearing his right triceps during the men's Royal Rumble match. During his announcement, Punk was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who ruthlessly claimed that he had prayed for "The Second City Saint" to get hurt. The segment ended with McIntyre, who reportedly injured Punk with his Future Shock DDT at the Rumble, attacking the former AEW star. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about "The Scottish Warrior's" comments about Punk.

"Oh my god," Ray said. "The heel in me was so happy to hear this ... That's the kind of things that resonate with a fanbase ... I mean, Drew stuck the knife in Punk at the Rumble. Because Drew hit the Future Shock, and that's where Punk hurts his arm, right? ... That's the knife going in. But what he said to Punk — that's him twisting the knife, pulling the knife out, and putting salt on the wound. It was so good. And if you listened to the people, they were silent, completely silent ... And then, all of a sudden, Drew hits the line about the religion and [praying] for this. And that whole place, they weren't expecting that, and you heard the boos."

Even though he enjoyed McIntyre's work on the microphone, Bully "hated" the physicality between him and Punk. He mentioned that if WWE needed physicality in that segment, then it should have been one Glasgow Kiss delivered by McIntyre, and that's it. Bully almost threw his phone at the TV in disgust on Monday because, in his eyes, the segment was already "perfect as perfect could be" without McIntyre and Punk getting physical.

