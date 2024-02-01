Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Talk Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & WWE WrestleMania Main Event

Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, was confronted by reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins this week on "WWE Raw" about potentially challenging him for his belt at WrestleMania 40. However, immediately after winning the men's over-the-top-rope elimination bout for the second consecutive year, "The American Nightmare" indicated he wanted another shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes failed to take the gold from "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania 39.

On "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about the prospect of Rollins vs. Rhodes in April. Kicking off the discussion, Dreamer mentioned Rollins did an "interesting job" on Monday. He noted it was a difficult spot because the fans didn't want it, referring to the "No!" chants from the audience during the Rhodes-Rollins segment. The former ECW World Champion felt as though it was a "holding period" due to everything that's happened, including CM Punk getting hurt, and that it was a good way to keep the fans guessing. Ultimately, Dreamer believes Rhodes should go on to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Bully responded by saying the three victories Rhodes holds over Rollins are irrelevant right now because "The Visionary" is the current world champion. Rhodes beat Rollins at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash 2022, and Hell in a Cell 2022. Still, he feels that Monday's promo should have focused on Rollins needing to beat Rhodes, noting that it should be important to the former Shield member because he has yet to defeat the two-time Rumble winner.