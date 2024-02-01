Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Talk Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & WWE WrestleMania Main Event
Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, was confronted by reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins this week on "WWE Raw" about potentially challenging him for his belt at WrestleMania 40. However, immediately after winning the men's over-the-top-rope elimination bout for the second consecutive year, "The American Nightmare" indicated he wanted another shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes failed to take the gold from "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania 39.
On "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about the prospect of Rollins vs. Rhodes in April. Kicking off the discussion, Dreamer mentioned Rollins did an "interesting job" on Monday. He noted it was a difficult spot because the fans didn't want it, referring to the "No!" chants from the audience during the Rhodes-Rollins segment. The former ECW World Champion felt as though it was a "holding period" due to everything that's happened, including CM Punk getting hurt, and that it was a good way to keep the fans guessing. Ultimately, Dreamer believes Rhodes should go on to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania.
Meanwhile, Bully responded by saying the three victories Rhodes holds over Rollins are irrelevant right now because "The Visionary" is the current world champion. Rhodes beat Rollins at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash 2022, and Hell in a Cell 2022. Still, he feels that Monday's promo should have focused on Rollins needing to beat Rhodes, noting that it should be important to the former Shield member because he has yet to defeat the two-time Rumble winner.
'There's been no build with Cody'
On "Raw," Rollins asked Rhodes if he wanted to chase after the title for frauds and those who politic their way to the top or pursue "the Dusty Rhodes title," which he also described as the "workhorse championship" and "blue-collar championship." Bully stated the only story Rhodes has with Reigns is that "The Tribal Chief" beat him last year.
Bully thinks the "real emotional investment" is with "Rollins, Dusty, and that championship." The multi-time tag team champion then spoke about the possibility of Rhodes looking to avenge last year's loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
"You can want to avenge the loss, but there has been nothing since the loss," Bully said. "There's been no build with Cody. They haven't told me the story of Cody losing sleep every night because of that loss. We haven't had that Brandi and Cody moment like Rocky and Adrian, where Rocky has that self-doubt and Adrian tells him, 'Come on. You can do this.' There's been nothing there. Cody lost to Roman. He won the Rumble. And now, we're assuming he's going to make the challenge to Roman. But after hearing that Seth promo — and guys, this is my emotions as a fan now — I'm like, 'Wow. This is what I want to see.'"
