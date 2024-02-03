AEW Rampage Live Coverage 2/2 - Eight Man Tag Team Match, Big Bill And Ricky Starks Vs. Dark Order
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on February 2, 2024, coming to you from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana!
Mascara Dorada, Volador Jr. and Hechicero will be making their AEW debuts tonight as they join forces with their fellow CMLL talent Mistico to take on "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels.
One week before they put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Darby Allin and Sting in a Tornado Tag Team Match on "AEW Dynamite", titleholders Big Bill and Ricky Starks look to gain some momentum heading into the match tonight as they square off with Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order in non-title competition. Bill and Starks dethroned FTR back in October of last year to win the title, with their most recent defense coming against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara at Battle of the Belts 9.
Willow Nightingale will be returning to action for the first time since competing in an eight woman tag team match at the "Dynamite" Homecoming special on January 10 as she goes one-on-one with Queen Aminata. Stokely Hathaway has been looking to recruit Nightingale's best friend Kris Statlander as a client over the past few weeks, creating an interesting dynamic between the trio.
Additionally, Private Party will be taking on Top Flight in a rematch from the January 17 episode of "Dynamite", with the former team having come out on top. Best Friends' Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will also be appearing with something on their minds to share.
We are live! Excalibur and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Private Party and Top Flight are waiting in the ring.
Top Flight (w/ Action Andretti) vs. Private Party
Dante and Quen begin the action. The bell rings and Dante delivers a chop to Quen. Dante responds with an uppercut and a splash in the corner, then tags in Darius. Top Flight delivers double kicks to Quen. Dante tags in and Darius delivers a Manhattan Drop to Quen. Top Flight then double teams on him, but Kassidy tags in and delivers a shoulder to Darius' midsection. He follows it up with an enzuigiri to his head and a blockbuster into the ring, then tags Quen back in.
Private Party double teams on Darius, and Quen rolls him up. Andretto points out his hand on the rope and gets in his face, allowing Darius to roll Quen up. Quen kicks out.
Back from the break, Kassidy tags in and Darius sends him crashing into the mat. Dante tags in and ascends to the top, then delivers a crossbody. Darius double teams on Kassidy with Dante, but Kassidy lands a Tornado DDT on Dante and tags Quen back in. Quen delivers a shooting star press off the top and goes for a pin, but Darius breaks the fall. Kassidy goes after him, but Darius levels him on the outside with a tope suicida. Back in the ring. Dante lands a modified Sidewalk Slam for the win.
Winners: Top Flight
After the match, Top Flight extends their hand to Private. Private Party mocks them and makes their way to the back.
