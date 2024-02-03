AEW Rampage Live Coverage 2/2 - Eight Man Tag Team Match, Big Bill And Ricky Starks Vs. Dark Order

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on February 2, 2024, coming to you from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana!

Mascara Dorada, Volador Jr. and Hechicero will be making their AEW debuts tonight as they join forces with their fellow CMLL talent Mistico to take on "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels.

One week before they put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Darby Allin and Sting in a Tornado Tag Team Match on "AEW Dynamite", titleholders Big Bill and Ricky Starks look to gain some momentum heading into the match tonight as they square off with Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order in non-title competition. Bill and Starks dethroned FTR back in October of last year to win the title, with their most recent defense coming against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara at Battle of the Belts 9.

Willow Nightingale will be returning to action for the first time since competing in an eight woman tag team match at the "Dynamite" Homecoming special on January 10 as she goes one-on-one with Queen Aminata. Stokely Hathaway has been looking to recruit Nightingale's best friend Kris Statlander as a client over the past few weeks, creating an interesting dynamic between the trio.

Additionally, Private Party will be taking on Top Flight in a rematch from the January 17 episode of "Dynamite", with the former team having come out on top. Best Friends' Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will also be appearing with something on their minds to share.

We are live! Excalibur and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Private Party and Top Flight are waiting in the ring.