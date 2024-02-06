Rhea Ripley Looks Back On WWE WrestleMania Matches With Charlotte Flair

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the hottest stars in the company. Ripley has worked to the top, starting in "WWE NXT UK," becoming "NXT" Women's Champion, and facing off against Charlotte Flair at two WrestleMania events. Ripley appeared on "Notsam Wrestling" to talk about her experiences and said their WrestleMania 39 match didn't have the build either woman wanted. Still, they went out there and gave it their all.

"We just wanted to go out there, and we wanted to steal the show," Ripley said. "[The] build wasn't there, other one was, and I completely understand it. I think the boys really deserved that main event spot, but we wanted to go out there and we wanted to prove that with the proper build, we could have had that spot and we could've stolen the whole entire show and knocked it off with such a perfect match."

Ripley's first WrestleMania match, also against Flair, was at the height of the pandemic and took place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, somewhere Ripley said she wanted to get out of. She said she was bummed there was no crowd and that she didn't get the full WrestleMania experience. Despite the circumstances, Ripley said Charlotte was always someone she wanted to step in the ring with.

"She was always the person that I'd say in interviews that I wanted to fight at WrestleMania," Ripley said. "And I finally got that opportunity. I finally made it, and then everything got ripped away from me... Obviously, I lost my 'NXT' Women's Championship, which sucked, but whatever. But to get it all back at WrestleMania 39, it felt like a complete sort of journey."