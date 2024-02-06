Torrie Wilson Looks Back On Medical Issues That Caused Her To Ask For WWE Release

Torrie Wilson was one of the most famous women in wrestling during her breakthrough years in WCW, and her role as a diva during WWE's "Ruthless Aggression" era. She eventually retired in 2008, but has since kept herself in good shape thanks to her passion for fitness, which she had before she got into wrestling. When asked how she was during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, Wilson admitted that she still has issues from her time as wrestler.

"I'm in better shape probably, but my back doesn't think so," Wilson said. She stated that people played down her injuries, not comprehending the fact that she had back surgery due to issues she started having in 2008.

Wilson explained that there would be moments where she would have to lie down for 45 minutes at time due to the pain, as well as see a chiropractor and take Vicodin to deal with the issues. All of these issues ended up leading to Wilson asking for her release from WWE.

"I was kind of at this chapter in my life where I was just kind of ready to not be traveling all the time," Wilson said. "The person that I was dating had been fired, so it was nice to be home. I had just opened up a clothing store in Texas, I was like, 'Okay I can do this, I don't need to travel anymore,' so I just basically asked if I could have my release."

The former WWE Superstar admitted that she felt a sense of relief that she was essentially forced into an early retirement due to her back. She would make sporadic appearances for WWE in the years since her release, namely the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal in 2009, and the 2018 Royal Rumble match.

