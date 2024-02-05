Action Andretti Reveals How AEW Trio With Top Flight Came About

The partnership of Action Andretti and Top Flight makes sense on paper due to their similar in-ring styles, and it has proven to be a popular addition to AEW's trios division. However, the partnership largely came about due to the injuries that Dante and Darius Martin dealt with, with this being one of the positives to come out of that situation.

"Once Dante had his injury and Darius was just kind of doing singles stuff for a little bit, me and Darius were literally walking down the hall one day and Tony [Khan] came up to us and said, 'I'm thinking about teaming you guys up together,' which was really cool," he said during his appearance on "Talk Is Jericho."

AEW CEO Tony Khan has had an eye for throwing random wrestlers together to create successful teams in the past, with The Acclaimed being another example of him doing that. The chemistry between Andretti and Top Flight has felt natural so far, and a big reason for that is that they all hung out before being put together as a team, with Khan seeing the potential in them as a group.

"We always trained in the ring together before, me and Dante were really close even before I was signed we did a couple of independents together," he said. "Me and Darius, we did our thing teaming up, Tony really liked it. We really enjoyed doing it, so we figured once Dante came back all three combined together as a trios unite and it's been a lot of fun so far. I think we can do a lot of great things as a trios together."

