AEW's Tony Schiavone Says He Disagrees With One Aspect Of Tony Khan's Promotional Tactics

AEW President Tony Khan uses different strategies to get fans excited about upcoming matches. Sometimes, he'll plaster show line-ups all over social media. Other times, he will do interviews with local markets, but he will always have some matches booked to hype up an upcoming event. However, AEW name Tony Schiavone doesn't always think that Khan announcing an entire card ahead of time is the right call. Schiavone voiced his concern about revealing too much during a recent edition of his "What Happened When?" podcast.

"Tony wants to announce a lot of the matches," Schiavone said. "I'm not so sure I always agree with that. I mean, if it's a gigantic match, yes, and something you've never seen, but sometimes we just...I think we announce too much. But that's what he wants to do, so we do it."

The comment came from AEW star Ethan Page asking Schiavone how much WCW fans knew going into an episode of "Nitro" in the 1990s. According to Schiavone, the fans knew nothing as no matches were promoted ahead of time.

Times have certainly changed as Khan sometimes announces an entire show in advance, with some "Dynamite" cards being known before the previous week's episode has finished. Tonight's episode is a perfect example, as fans already know they will get to see Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and the stars of Mexican promotion CMLL vs. the Blackpool Combat Club.

