WWE NXT Live Coverage 2/6 - We Hear From Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez Vs. Lola Vice

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 6, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

"NXT" Vengeance Day ended in shocking fashion when Carmelo Hayes blindsided Trick Williams and attacked him with a chair after the latter came up short against Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship. Not only had the partnership between the duo been rocky over the past few weeks, but they had lost the finals of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic earlier that night. Following such, Hayes will be appearing before the WWE Universe tonight.

While on the subject of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Hayes and Williams were defeated by Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. The duo have something on their minds to share after their win, having defeated Gallus and Nathan Frazer and Axiom in the first round and semi-finals matches respectively.

Frazer and Axiom will be busy tonight as well, as they will be going head-to-head with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The two teams previously squared off with one another at a house show on January 12, with Frazer and Axiom emerging victorious.

Roxanne Perez was set to go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria for the "NXT" Women's Championship on Sunday, but that quickly changed after Lola Vice cashed in the contract she won from the Women's Breakout Tournament to turn the match into a Triple Threat. While Valkyria still retained her title, Perez and Vice look to resolve their issues as they square off.

Additionally, Lexis King will be colliding with Riley Osborne after finding themselves involved in a physical altercation at an event for the Chase U calendar at Vengeance Day.