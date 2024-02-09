MVP Reveals Advice Paul Heyman Gave Him On Managing In WWE

Paul Heyman has worn a myriad of hats throughout his wrestling career. One of his most notable roles saw him serving as an on-screen manager for the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Kurt Angle, and currently, Roman Reigns. In recent years, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) has taken on the same position, guiding WWE stars such as Bobby Lashley and Omos. A self-professed "Paul Heyman guy," MVP cites the industry veteran as one of the major influences in his career, as it was Heyman himself who helped bring MVP back to WWE in 2020.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, MVP spoke about his relationship with Heyman, pinpointing the biggest thing he's learned from "The Wiseman" as it relates to the art of managing. "Presentation. Everything is presentation," MVP said. "I can say a sentence to you one way and present it to you, and it has a completely different context if I present it to you in another way. Same words, just all in how I present it to you."

After turning on Bobby Lashley in 2022, MVP began lending his managerial services to "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. As he continued to escort Omos to the ring, MVP also wrestled with him on a few occasions, one of which saw MVP and Omos team up to face Bobby Lasley in a two-on-one handicap at WWE's 2022 Hell in a Cell premium live event. MVP's latest televised appearance occurred at the 2024 Royal Rumble event as he accompanied Omos during his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match.

