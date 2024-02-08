WWE NXT Fans Reportedly Told Not To Swear Or Direct Obscene Gestures At Carmelo Hayes

"WWE NXT" Vengeance Day saw Carmelo Hayes turn on his longtime friend Trick Williams. The assault occurred after the 2023 men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner had unsuccessfully challenged Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship. On this week's "NXT," Hayes came out to explain his actions, but during that opening segment, fans chanted "F**k you, Melo" at the former "NXT" Champion, who left the ring moments later without explaining his attack. According to Fightful Select, fans inside the WWE Performance Center were told "not to throw up middle fingers or curse during the Carmelo chants" after that brief in-ring promo.

Hayes appeared in the ring again midway through the broadcast and went into detail about his assault. He explained that Williams went behind his back and chased after something that belonged to him — the "NXT" Championship. Hayes said he knew what he had to do from that moment on. The two-time North American Champion also revealed he was responsible for taking out Williams backstage last year. Hayes had repeatedly denied he was the one who attacked Williams.

Hayes made his presence felt once more later in the night by attacking Dragunov and Joe Gacy. Gacy interfered in the show's main event between Dragunov and Dijak with a joke boxing glove, allowing the reigning "NXT" Champion to pick up the victory. After taking out Dragunov, Hayes set his sights on the former Schism leader after the broadcast went off the air. That assault was captured in a WWE digital exclusive.