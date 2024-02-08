Tommy Dreamer Assesses Carmelo Hayes' 'Truthful' WWE NXT Promo

This week on "WWE NXT," Carmelo Hayes explained why he attacked his longtime associate Trick Williams at Vengeance Day. After initially walking out during the show's opening segment, Hayes expressed midway through the broadcast that he had to take action after Williams set his sights on chasing after something that had previously belonged to him — the "NXT" Championship. The former "NXT" Champion also revealed he was the one responsible for taking out Williams backstage last year. On "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer weighed in with his thoughts on Hayes' explanation.

"It was very, very truthful in his opinion, his mind," Dreamer said. "Every bad guy, every good guy — I mean, this is now his mission statement and why he did what he did. Me personally, I loved the first part where he walked out. And the second time he came back, he had more heat, and the fans were chanting 'F-you' at him so loud that it was kind of silent on my television. I would have loved [it] if he would have just been like, 'You know what? You don't deserve this.' And walked out and never told the story or explanation until either Shawn Michaels or the GM, Ava [Raine], said, 'Hey, you have to give us an explanation.'"

After explaining his actions at Vengeance Day, Hayes returned again later on, taking out reigning "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov and Joe Gacy. The former Schism leader had interfered in the show's main event clash between Dragunov and Dijak. While the Dragunov assault was shown on Tuesday's broadcast, Hayes' attack on Gacy was made available online via a WWE digital exclusive.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.