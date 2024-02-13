WWE Hall Of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts On Whether He Would Support His Children Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts understands the rigors of constant travel as well as anybody, combined with the constant physical punishment professional wrestlers endure. Roberts himself is a second generation wrestler; his father, Grizzly Smith, debuted in 1958 and worked for numerous promotions throughout his 20-year career.

Roberts has 10 children of his own, and on a recent edition of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," he was asked how he would advise his children in approaching the business.

"I would be supportive, but I would take the hardline approach to it," Roberts said. "Lay out what you have to sacrifice, because I don't really think anyone realizes what you have to sacrifice once you get into the business. It's not something you can do three hours a day, then put it in the closet and forget about it. You have to be on top of it 24/7; it's got to be nothing but wrestling."

Roberts made his in-ring debut in 1974, when his father's career was nearing its end. Roberts actually began as a referee in the Mid-South Territory. Later, in what was then the World Wrestling Federation, he would establish himself as one of the most decorated wrestlers of the '80s with his snake gimmick. Roberts is currently signed to AEW, where he works in a managerial role. Multi-generational stars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have been crucial to the DNA of major wrestling promotions of late; it's entirely possible we'll see one of Roberts' progeny enter the ring someday.