Rachael Ellering Explains Why She Loves Being In ROH

It's been almost two years since AEW President Tony Khan became the owner of Ring of Honor, and things have been interesting, to say the least. While some fans long for the prime years of ROH to return to their screens, the modern version of the company has been a place where fans can get invested in new, younger performers who are looking for a way to make a name for themselves.

Rachael Ellering, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, is one of those people, as she told Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast how much she enjoys wrestling on ROH.

"I have loved it," Ellering said. "I think a lot of people come in and it's like 'everybody wants to be on Dynamite.' Of course, these are awesome shows, live TV, that's spectacular. I have just really fallen in love with ROH again. So it's very, very cool to be a part of the current ROH. I've just loved it because every week when I go out, I'm like, 'It's just a chance for me to introduce myself to a new audience,' because I feel like nobody knows who I am and it's kind of a fun feeling."

Ellering explained that performers are scared to go out in front of an audience and get no response, whereas she thrives on the challenge of winning the crowd over. She had a brief cameo in the original incarnation of ROH, wrestling a dark match in 2016, and has now made the modern version of the company her primary home. Ellering's partnership with "Legit" Leyla Hirsch has blossomed in recent weeks, but it will be put to the test when they face off in the ROH Women's World Television Championship tournament on HonorClub.

