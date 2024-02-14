The Rock Has A Message For WWE's Cody Rhodes, His 'Crybabies': The World Is On Notice

The Rock has taken his place at the table, alongside his family in The Bloodline. At last Thursday's WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, Rock made it clear that he's aligned with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

"Hear the rumble. Hear the rumble. Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle," Rock said on Instagram, quoting the song "Rumble" by Flowdan, Fred Again, and Skrillex over a video of himself, Reigns, and "Wiseman" Paul Heyman leaving Thursday's event in Las Vegas. "You f**ked around and found out quick, didn't you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what's coming. The world's on notice. ~ People's Champ + Tribal Chief." Rock has taken to calling fans of Rhodes "Cody Crybabies," likely calling out the AEW co-founder with the post. Rock coined the phrase on Pat McAfee's show, just before the press event took place.

Cody had initially given up his rightful spot in the WrestleMania 40 main event, only to come to Vegas to demand his match with Reigns restored, which it was. Rock recently joined the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors, appearing alongside now-disgraced executive Vince McMahon at the New York Stock Exchange in January. The TKO Board Member is also said to have a heavy influence in the creative direction of this year's road to WrestleMania.