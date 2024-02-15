WWE NXT Ratings Report 2/13/2024

Last week on "WWE NXT," fans saw the fallout from Vengeance Day as people like Trick Williams were still trying to come to terms with the events of the brand's first Premium Live Event of 2024. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin won the "Dusty Rhodes Classic" at Vengeance Day and got their shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the February 13 episode. The question is, how many people tuned in?

According to Wrestlenomics, the February 13, 2024 edition of "NXT" averaged a total of 650,000 viewers. This number is the exact same as last week's show, as was the 0.19 the show averaged in the key 18-49 demographic. With an 0.19, "NXT" placed 15th for all television shows that aired on cable that night, with the number one spot going to "Vanderpump Rules," and the number two spot going to the NBA game between Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, which ran directly against "NXT." The show started off strong with 735,000 viewers at the beginning of Q1, but would steadily drop throughout the first hour until Q5 where the viewer count bounced back up to 678,000 viewers. That number would once again drop to as low as 551,000 by Q8, but would take a dramatic rise in the seven minute overrun as the show finished with a total of 648,000 viewers.

While there has been little to no change to the "NXT" ratings in recent weeks, the numbers are still a big improvement compared to where the brand was at the same point last year. The average viewership for the month of February 2024 is up 11% compared to February 2023, and the average for the first quarter of the year is up by 16%. The same is true for the 18-49 demographic, with February 2024's average being a 36% improvement on last years, and 49% improvement on the 2023 Q1 number.