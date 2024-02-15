WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Theme Song, 'Kingdom': Everything You Need To Know

Cody Rhodes hopes to finally finish his story at WrestleMania 40, as he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns once again. The back-to-back Royal Rumble winner has accomplished once-thought-to-be impossible feats since returning to WWE in 2022, and that's a testament to the difference between this Rhodes and the one who walked out of WWE as Stardust.

After leaving WWE, Rhodes was stripped bare and free to rebuild himself the way he saw fit. Thus, the "American Nightmare" was born, but he would need a new anthem. That's where an opportunity arose for Downstait, a band also known for creating entrance themes for The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Zack Ryder. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Downstait's lead singer Zack Call recalled pitching "Kingdom" — Rhodes' now-iconic entrance theme — to Rhodes not long after he had left WWE and put it to the fans to make suggestions. According to Call, Downstait had been just getting by on the notoriety they'd earned working with WWE. He said that working with Matt Cardona on the "Radio" entrance theme for his Zack Ryder character had given them a lifeline, but it wasn't like they were actively working on anything.

"I'm an administrator at a school, Sean's a lawyer, and my brother runs a body shop. We got old and living in a van or a tour bus is kind of tough, especially on older guys or guys with family like my brother. Cody put out a tweet saying what entrance music should I use on the indies ... So we sent him a tweet and said, 'Hey man, can we give this song a shot?'... We went back and recorded it, sent it back to him, he took it to Wrestle Kingdom, Battleground, Slammiversary, he took it everywhere with him." (h/t Fightful for quotes)