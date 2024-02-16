Ashley Massaro's Friend Says WWE Board Threatened Her Into Silence After Kuwait Claims

Ashley Massaro's harrowing tale of sexual assault while working for WWE in 2006 has always been a tragic story, but one the promotion had claimed it wasn't aware of until the accusations were made public following her 2019 suicide. In light of Janel Grant's allegations against Vince McMahon, statements Massaro made against her former boss were recently unearthed, bringing her story back into the spotlight. Appearing on "Banfield," Massaro's childhood friend, Cara Pipia, backed up Massaro's statements concerning McMahon.

According to Pipia, Massaro shared all the details of her assault as soon as she came back to the United States from Kuwait, where WWE had held a Tribute to the Troops event. "She spent about eight hours with her head on my lap in tears telling me what happened to her in Kuwait just letting it out." Pipia then alleged that Massaro claimed a WWE executive was aware of what happened, and that he even carried her to her hotel room. Reports have since broken confirming WWE executives were aware of what happened to Massaro in Kuwait, which Pipia also recalled.

"As soon as she got back to the States, she had the phone calls. Vince had his daughter [Stephanie McMahon] take his place because she was a woman, to make Ashley comfortable, and they just played with her because everything that Stephanie had made her feel comfortable [and] safe about? As soon as she walked into this boardroom meeting, Ashley was on her own, completely. She was threatened and there was no compassion, there was no sympathy, there was nothing." Pipia also reacted to the reports confirming WWE's knowledge of the situation. "It's about time somebody has a conscience." She then shared a message directed at McMahon and WWE. "Shame on you. How do you look at yourself? Obviously, he's a sexual deviant, he's not well, he needs help. It's not just Vince, it's the whole freaking company!"

