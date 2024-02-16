AEW Rampage Live Coverage 2/16 - No Disqualification Match, Twelve Man Tag Team Bout & More

The bell rings and Jeff slaps Guevara. The pair then exchange strikes before Jeff lands a bodyslam on Guevara and pulls a ladder out from under the ring. Guevara sets it up inside and slides back to the outside and delivers a chop. Jeff goes flying off the apron with a splash to level Guevara, then delivers a couple stomps to him on the apron. Guevara ascends to the top and delivers a dropkick to Jeff, then gets him back in the ring and pins him. Jeff kicks out.

Guevara and Jeff find themselves on the outside again, and Guevara lands a chop. Jeff sends Guevara crashing into the barricade shoulder first, then pulls the ring steps away from the ring post and uses them as a launchpad to connect with a running senton. Jeff and Guevara get back in the ring, and Jeff throws a chair at Guevara in the corner. Both men then climb up the ladder, and exchange right hands at the top of it. Jeff delivers a neckbreaker to Guevara from the top.

Back from the break, Matt and Jeff set up a table on the outside. Jeff sends Guevara's head bouncing off the apron, then gets him on the table and climbs up a second ladder next to it. Guevara meets him up there and fires off forearms on his spine, then gets Jeff back in the ring and places his head through a chair. He delivers a neckbreaker off the top and gets Jeff on the table set up on the outside, then climbs up the ladder and hits a senton.

The two men get back inside the ring, and Guevara looks to land a Shooting Star Press to Jeff off the top. Jeff gets his knees up, but Guevara manages to connect with a GTH for the win.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs sneaks up on Guevara and plants him with a spinebuster as Don Callis follows behind. Hobbs then delivers a slam.

We then head backstage to Renne Paquette, Brian Cage, and Prince Nana. Cage addresses HOOK and his upcoming trios match on this coming Wednesday's "Dynamite".

Back from the break, we head over backstage to Blackpool Combat Club, who have a message for FTR ahead of their "Dynamite" matches.

We then head over to Renee Paquette and The Outcasts, where Ruby Soho confronts Saraya about their issues as of late. She tells Saraya she thought she was trying to do what she thought was right, but she needs some space to think things over.

Back at ringside, Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs make their way down to the ring. Shimbashi, Romero Cruz, and Hit are already waiting inside.