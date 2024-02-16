AEW Rampage Live Coverage 2/16 - No Disqualification Match, Twelve Man Tag Team Bout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on February 16, 2024, coming to you from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas at a special start time of 7 PM EST!
Sammy Guevara will be going head-to-head with veteran Jeff Hardy for the first time ever. However, it won't be just any ordinary encounter as they will be squaring off in a No Disqualification match. This will be Guevara's first singles match since defeating Ricky Starks at the "AEW Dynamite" Homecoming special on January 10.
During the January 26 edition of "Rampage", Anna Jay defeated Ruby Soho after the two found themselves in a verbal exchange. Tonight, Jay looks to score another win as she collides with Queen Aminata.
The Bang Bang Scissor Gang will be competing in their first match since joining forces with one another to become an united front as they face Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno in a huge twelve man tag team match.
The Von Erichs haven't competed in an AEW ring since emerging victorious in a trios match on the December 15 edition of "Rampage", while Dustin Rhodes' last match came on January 17 in which he was unsuccessful in dethroning Christian Cage as TNT Championship. Tonight, all three men will be joining forces with one another to compete in a bout.
Additionally, "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker looks to have a conversation with the aforementioned Soho about their romance. AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, and Brian Cage and Prince Nana of Mogul Embassy also all have something on their minds to share.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Sammy Guevara and Jeff Hardy are already waiting in the ring.
Sammy Guevara vs. Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy) in a No Disqualification Match
The bell rings and Jeff slaps Guevara. The pair then exchange strikes before Jeff lands a bodyslam on Guevara and pulls a ladder out from under the ring. Guevara sets it up inside and slides back to the outside and delivers a chop. Jeff goes flying off the apron with a splash to level Guevara, then delivers a couple stomps to him on the apron. Guevara ascends to the top and delivers a dropkick to Jeff, then gets him back in the ring and pins him. Jeff kicks out.
Guevara and Jeff find themselves on the outside again, and Guevara lands a chop. Jeff sends Guevara crashing into the barricade shoulder first, then pulls the ring steps away from the ring post and uses them as a launchpad to connect with a running senton. Jeff and Guevara get back in the ring, and Jeff throws a chair at Guevara in the corner. Both men then climb up the ladder, and exchange right hands at the top of it. Jeff delivers a neckbreaker to Guevara from the top.
Back from the break, Matt and Jeff set up a table on the outside. Jeff sends Guevara's head bouncing off the apron, then gets him on the table and climbs up a second ladder next to it. Guevara meets him up there and fires off forearms on his spine, then gets Jeff back in the ring and places his head through a chair. He delivers a neckbreaker off the top and gets Jeff on the table set up on the outside, then climbs up the ladder and hits a senton.
The two men get back inside the ring, and Guevara looks to land a Shooting Star Press to Jeff off the top. Jeff gets his knees up, but Guevara manages to connect with a GTH for the win.
Winner: Sammy Guevara
After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs sneaks up on Guevara and plants him with a spinebuster as Don Callis follows behind. Hobbs then delivers a slam.
We then head backstage to Renne Paquette, Brian Cage, and Prince Nana. Cage addresses HOOK and his upcoming trios match on this coming Wednesday's "Dynamite".
Back from the break, we head over backstage to Blackpool Combat Club, who have a message for FTR ahead of their "Dynamite" matches.
We then head over to Renee Paquette and The Outcasts, where Ruby Soho confronts Saraya about their issues as of late. She tells Saraya she thought she was trying to do what she thought was right, but she needs some space to think things over.
Back at ringside, Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs make their way down to the ring. Shimbashi, Romero Cruz, and Hit are already waiting inside.
Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs vs. Shimbashi, Romero Cruz, and Hit
Hit and Rhodes begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Rhodes delivers an open palm strike to Hit, then tags ross in. Ross delivers a dropkick to Hit, then executes an arm drag on the now legal Shimbashi. Marshall becomes legal and cinches in a side headlock, then tags out to Rhodes. Cruz tags in and lands Cross-Rhodes, then goes for a pin. Shimbashi and Hit break the fall before Rhodes delivers The Final Reckoning to Cruz and pins him for the win as The Von Erichs have The Iron Claw locked in on Shimbashi and Hit.
Winners: Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs
We then head backstage to Renee Paquette, Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Luther. Storm uses May to show Deonna Purrazzo what she'll do to her at AEW Revolution.
Queen Aminata then makes her way down to the ring. Anna Jay follows.
