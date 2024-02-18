Nic Nemeth Set For GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Debut

Nic Nemeth's post-WWE tour continues with another stop at Game Changer Wrestling. Following his win over Matt Cardona at GCW The Coldest Winter 2, Nemeth will soon find himself in new territory as he attempts to conquer Josh Barnett's Bloodsport.

As announced on X (formerly Twitter), Nemeth will be facing "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X event on April 4. "A decorated collegiate wrestler, now free from his restraints has sought a ring to finally show his true strength, of which has been found. But what is ring without an opponent?" Barnett wrote. "What can be truly achieved if there is not a challenge to overcome? This Bloodsport vet seeks to not only meet this demand but to in fact make this wrestler's dream a nightmare. Nic Nemeth takes on 'Speedball' Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport X!"

Bloodsport will be held under the umbrella of the 2024 GCW Collective – a series of wrestling events slated to take place during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. Unlike a traditional wrestling show, Bloodsport utilizes a ring without any ropes or turnbuckles. In addition, wins can only be obtained via knockout or submission.

For Nemeth, April 4 will mark his official Bloodsport debut, while Bailey approaches this date with two previous Bloodsport appearances already under his belt, one of which saw him take on former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. So far, four matches have been confirmed for the Bloodsport X card, including the first-time pairing of Nemeth and Bailey. Other matches include Axel Tischer vs. Timothy Thatcher, AKIRA vs. Matt Makowski, and Takuya Nomura vs. Fuminori Abe. Bloodsport X is also set to feature a one-night four-woman tournament.