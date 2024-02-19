Former NXT Star Amari Miller Gets Candid About WWE Release

Earlier this month, Amari Miller announced she had left WWE following the expiration of her contract. Miller, who initially signed for the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion in February 2021, explained her exit from the organization in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo.

"It was mostly just creative," Miller said. "They didn't have anything for me creatively, and my contract was ending anyway, so I just felt like it was the best for both worlds. It mostly came from their side, but it was not like, 'Oh, please, I'm begging.' It was more of like, 'You know what? Thank you for the opportunity. I really appreciate it.' Because there was nothing else I could have done, I worked my butt off. I was there every day. I was putting in stats and things like that. And there's no bad blood on either side, so it was very understandable from a business perspective of where they were coming from."

Miller, who experienced numerous injuries during her run with WWE, added that the door was open for a possible return to the promotion in the future, describing her relationship with the organization as tight. Moving forward, Miller is very open about her plans but unsure if she wants to continue performing in the ring. Meanwhile, Miller disclosed that she has held talks with other promotions about various opportunities. The Kansas City-born wrestler ultimately described this period of her life as a reset.



