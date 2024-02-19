WWE And Fanatics Team Up For 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Fan Event At WrestleMania 40

WWE today announced a brand new fan experience with Fanatics for WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia. According to this morning's press release, the interactive fan event, named "WWE World at WrestleMania," will last for five days between Thursday, April 4 and Monday, April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It is set to feature various immersive experiences, including roundtables and live podcasts, and the largest superstore to ever be assembled at WrestleMania. There will also be meet-and-greets and autograph signings with WWE talent and WWE legends, much like WrestleMania Axxess events from years gone by. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday.

Scott Zanghellini, WWE's Co-Head of Revenue Strategy & Development, commented, "Fanatics has a phenomenal ability to customize offerings for fans and we're excited to partner with them on this first-of-its-kind experience for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL." Meanwhile, Fanatics Events CEO Lance Fensterman said, "Fanatics Events is thrilled to partner with WWE to host our debut event, WWE World at WrestleMania. Through unique content, Superstar access and immersive experiences, we look forward to curating a captivating event for all fans who are in Philadelphia for WWE's marquee event."

WWE first announced a long-term working relationship with Fanatics in March 2022. That agreement would see Fanatics create a new and enhanced experience for WWE fans across various business areas, including e-commerce, licensed merchandise, and physical, digital, and NFT trading cards. The WWE-Fanatics relationship was expanded the following year, with the e-commerce company taking over WWE's retail experience at events around the globe.