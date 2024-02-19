WWE Adds European Live Event Ahead Of Backlash 2024

WWE is set to continue its recent trend of hosting big events in international markets in 2024. Not only will the company travel to France for the Backlash event on May 4, but it will also host an episode of "WWE Smackdown" in the LDLC Arena, which is the same venue as the pay-per-view, the night before. Elsewhere, there will be a live event at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, on May 1. Filling the gap on May 2 will be another WWE live event, as the company recently announced that it will be holding a house show in Hall D of the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria.

Per WWE, the venue is the largest event complex in Austria, with Hall D being the multi-purpose indoor arena that can hold up to 16,000 people, depending on the event. The most notable use of the hall for international viewers would be when it hosted the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest, as well as multiple concerts for world-famous recording artists. The event marks the first time WWE has traveled to Vienna since 2019, and has already announced that meet-and-greet opportunities will be available to purchase when tickets go on sale on February 22.

At the time of writing, WWE has confirmed that several high-profile names will be making their way to Vienna for the event. The names include Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, IYO Sky, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso, with many more set to be confirmed closer to the day of the show. However, it remains to be seen if GUNTHER will make a homecoming appearance at the show.