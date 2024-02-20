Former WWE Superstar Erick 'Rowan' Redbeard Wants To Fight This Current Champion

It's been nearly four years since Erick "Rowan" Redbeard performed inside a WWE ring. Despite this, the former Wyatt Family member wants to get his hands on a current WWE champion. In a post on X, Redbeard wrote, "I'll say it again. I want to fight [GUNTHER]." Redbeard published those words during GUNTHER's successful defense of the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on "WWE Raw" last night.

I'll say it again

I want to fight @Gunther_AUT — Joseph Ruud (@ErickRedBeard) February 20, 2024

Redbeard's' post received overwhelming support, with one fan commenting, "Now this is something I want to see." Meanwhile, another wrote, "I'd love to see that! And don't forget to bring your tarantula." Redbeard's final character in WWE saw him bring a caged creature out to the ring, later revealed to be a large spider. The gimmick ended when Drew McIntyre crushed the cage with steel steps. Redbeard was released from WWE a few weeks later. He made a one-night return to the promotion on "WWE SmackDown" last August, paying tribute to his close friend Bray Wyatt, who had unexpectedly died.

Since exiting WWE, Redbeard has been performing on the indies. He also laced up his wrestling boots twice for AEW in 2022, teaming up with PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo against House of Black's Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King on that year's Revolution pre-show, and then with Danhausen against Austin and Colten Gunn on "AEW Rampage" five months later. Meanwhile, GUNTHER has held the Intercontinental Championship since June 2022. He surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history last September.