Ric Flair Appears To Make Common Cause With The Young Bucks On AEW Dynamite

When WWE Hall of Famer Sting announced his retirement would be occurring on March 3 in Greensboro, NC's historic Greensboro Coliseum, his longtime friend and rival Ric Flair said that he would be along for the ride, even helping Sting in a match at the end of 2023, but now it appears Flair's allegiance has shifted.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Flair appeared backstage, striking a somber tone as he said that he would be weighing his options ahead of AEW Revolution. Flair was then shown knocking on the door of Matt and Nick Jackson's locker room door, seemingly aligning with Sting's Revolution opponents. There has been no update on what Flair and the Bucks discussed. Flair had initially been brought into AEW not only as the official energy drink salesman of the company but also as a gift for Sting, who requested the controversial wrestler be part of his retirement.

Sting and Darby Allin are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Jacksons in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The Bucks made the match personal after Sting and Darby won the titles, by attacking Sting's grown sons.