AEW Rampage Live Coverage 2/23 - Roderick Strong Vs. Jake Hager, Mariah May Vs. Anna Jay & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on February 23, 2024, coming to you from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!

Jake Hager will be returning to action for the first time since January 12 edition of "Rampage" as he collides with Roderick Strong. The two men came face-to-face this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" after Hager prevented Strong and his Undisputed Kingdom teammates Matt Taven and Mike Bennet from attacking AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy following his title defense against Bennett.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander will be teaming up with Bryan Keith for the first time ever in trios competition. However, it won't be just any ordinary trios match, as they go head-to-head with two other teams rather than just one: Private Party and Matt Sydal, and Top Flight and Action Andretti.

Mariah May hasn't competed in an AEW ring since defeating Lady Frost on the January 27 episode of "AEW Collision". Tonight, she will be making her return to action as she squares off with Anna Jay. Jay herself came up short to Queen Aminata during last week's "Rampage".

The Young Bucks look to emerge victorious once again tonight as they return to in-ring competition. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson previously picked up wins over Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit and the aforementioned Top Flight on the February 9 episode of "Rampage" and February 14 edition of "Dynamite" respectively.

Additionally, Sammy Guevara has something on his mind to share.