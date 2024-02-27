WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/26 - Cody Rhodes Faces Grayson Waller, Street Fight And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 26, 2024, coming to you live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California!

The fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber kicks off tonight, as Cody Rhodes goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller. Waller hosted Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins on "The Grayson Waller Effect" at the Premium Live Event, which ended in explosive fashion when Rhodes and Waller's ally Austin Theory found themselves involved in a physical encounter. Waller subsequently put out the challenge to Rhodes for a match on WWE's social media accounts.

Speaking of Rollins, he found out who he would be defending his title against at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday when Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Becky Lynch emerged victorious to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While any of them have yet to be officially advertised to appear on tonight's show, the effects will surely be felt.

In other news, New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will once again be squaring off with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium, but this time, they will be competing in a Street Fight. The four men came face-to-face in a six man tag team match two weeks ago, during which New Day and Jey Uso defeated Vinci, Kaiser, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Sami Zayn faced Shinsuke Nakamura two weeks ago, with the latter competitor ultimately coming out on top. Tonight, Zayn has his chance to seek retribution as the two collide in a rematch.

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home. We then head over to a video showcasing some highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber.

Back at ringside, Dominik Mysterio is waiting in the ring.