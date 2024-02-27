WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/26 - Cody Rhodes Faces Grayson Waller, Street Fight And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 26, 2024, coming to you live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California!
The fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber kicks off tonight, as Cody Rhodes goes one-on-one with Grayson Waller. Waller hosted Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins on "The Grayson Waller Effect" at the Premium Live Event, which ended in explosive fashion when Rhodes and Waller's ally Austin Theory found themselves involved in a physical encounter. Waller subsequently put out the challenge to Rhodes for a match on WWE's social media accounts.
Speaking of Rollins, he found out who he would be defending his title against at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday when Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Becky Lynch emerged victorious to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While any of them have yet to be officially advertised to appear on tonight's show, the effects will surely be felt.
In other news, New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will once again be squaring off with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium, but this time, they will be competing in a Street Fight. The four men came face-to-face in a six man tag team match two weeks ago, during which New Day and Jey Uso defeated Vinci, Kaiser, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Sami Zayn faced Shinsuke Nakamura two weeks ago, with the latter competitor ultimately coming out on top. Tonight, Zayn has his chance to seek retribution as the two collide in a rematch.
We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home. We then head over to a video showcasing some highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber.
Back at ringside, Dominik Mysterio is waiting in the ring.
We Hear From Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio
Dominik demands that fans welcome Rhea Ripley, and she makes her way down to the ring.
Ripley welcomes fans to Monday Night Mami, then says she walked into her home country as Women's World Champion and walked out the same. She says Nia Jax might've been the biggest threat to her title reign at WWE Elimination Chamber, but she's still on top.
Becky Lynch's music hits and she makes her way down to the ring. She says "The Man" has come around to San Jose and WrestleMania 40 to fight Ripley. She congratulates Ripley on retaining her title, and says they both had a big night on Saturday. She says Ripley got to share a special moment with her family and friends, and says they now don't have to fly out to WrestleMania to watch her lose. Dominik says no one talks to Ripley that way, and Lynch tells him to pipe down. She tells Dominik she'll put him in his place, and tells Ripley she's been on quite the run. She says while Dominik has been feeding her grapes, she's been the backbone of this company all while writing a book.
Ripley asks Lynch if she's done, then warns her against disrespecting Dominik again and congratulates Lynch on winning the Women's Elimination Chamber. She says it's time Lynch stops disappointing her and get on her level, and says the man always thinks that they're the backbone of everything but in reality, the man is always behind one great woman. She reminds Lynch who's on top and slides out of the ring along with Dominik.
Nia Jax then blindsides Lynch from behind and delivers a leg drop to her. She then stares down Ripley and delivers a second leg drop to Lynch. She drags Lynch into the corner, then ascends to the middle rope and looks to land The A-Nia-Lator. Adam Pearce and other officials run down before she can do so, and Pearce demands that she get down unless she wants to receive a fine. Jax complies.
