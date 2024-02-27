Ole Anderson Dead, Founding Member Of The Four Horsemen Dies At 81

A founding member of The Four Horsemen and one of the biggest heels from the territory area of wrestling, Ole Anderson, has died. Ricky Morton shared the news of Anderson's death via his Instagram account earlier tonight.

"Rest in Paradise, Ole Anderson," Morton wrote. "You taught me so much in professional wrestling. You were tough as nails. You will be missed, my friend."

Anderson, whose real name was Alan Robert Rogowski, was 81 years old. Following his wrestling career, Anderson worked as a booker for Georgia Championship Wrestling and Jim Crockett Promotions, notably beefing with Vince McMahon over the takeover of GCW in 1984.

Eventually, Anderson would wind up as part of WCW's executive team but kept to his word as far as McMahon goes, reportedly refusing to agree to participate in documentaries and WWE Hall of Fame presentations, still hanging on to the animosity stemming from McMahon's territory takeover.

Anderson's spot as an original Horseman next to Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson, managed by J.J. Dillon, was ultimately ceded to Lex Luger in 1987. He was also part of the Minnesota Wrecking Crew, alongside his kayfabe brother Gene Anderson, replacing Lars Anderson (also not related) in the group upon his departure from the territory. In 2007, it was reported that Anderson had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis although there is no word as of yet as to an exact cause of death.