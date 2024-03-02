WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reflects On Relationship With AEW's Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett has had a decorated career in pro wrestling, and is notably one of the active wrestlers who has competed in the most promotions in the USA. Over the years, Jarrett clashed with Booker T in both WCW and TNA, and on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker reflected on his relationship with "Double J."

According to Booker, he and Jarrett are very close and share a deep level of mutual respect. "Me and Jarrett, we close, man. We tight. We got a lot of respect for each other, more than anything. Unlike a lot of guys in this business, Jeff Jarrett [has] always been a man of his word, a man of integrity, and I have nothing but respect for Jeff Jarrett." However, Booker addressed old claims about an "altercation" he reportedly had with Jarrett in TNA. "Jeff was micromanaging. It was getting close to showtime, it was almost time to go out, [and] Jeff came in and said "Guys, y'all gotta wrap this up, we got to get going on.' I'm like 'Jeff, hold on, we're trying to get this stuff right!'"

Following this, Booker laughed off the reports and again emphasized that he and Jarrett never had any beef. "If that's the argument? Me trying to make sure we get it right? None of that is true as far as Jeff and I getting into any kind of beefs."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.