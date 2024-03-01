Mercedes Mone To NJPW Champ: 'You Standing On Big Business Or U Just Standing Around'

NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia has claimed she needs to keep hold of the title until Mercedes Mone is ready to challenge for it, asserting it was made for Mone, and the "CEO" has responded. "You standing on big business or u just standing around! YoU know where to find me [Giulia]," is what Mone said to Giulia's callout, seemingly teasing a major match between the two down the line.

You standing on big business or u just standing around! YoU know where to find me

Julia @giulia0221g

💰 https://t.co/0OE8ZA4OXF — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 1, 2024

Stardom originally had plans for the two women to wrestle for the title, but Mone's injury ended up derailing those, and she has yet to return to the squared circle since that point. Whether the match does end up happening remains to be seen, with Mone expected to be debuting in AEW very soon. That's something she gave a wink to in her tweet, as "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" is the event where her highly anticipated debut is believed to be happening.

Meanwhile, Giulia has been heavily linked with a move to WWE at some point shortly, with her Stardom contract coming to an end this month. However, she might not be moving straight to WWE from NJPW, because she is expected to work for Rossy Ogawa's new promotion when that launches, helping it get off the ground before she makes the move stateside. That could open the door for her and Mone to have their match, particularly since Giulia will need to drop the title at some stage, and Mone has never held it.