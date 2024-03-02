AEW Rampage Live Coverage 3/1 - Eight Man All Star Scramble Qualifier Match, Riho Vs. Trish Adora

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on March 1, 2024, coming to you from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri!

The next competitor in the Eight Man All Star Scramble at AEW Revolution on Sunday will be revealed tonight, as CMLL star Magnus collides with Matt Sydal in a Qualifier match. The winner will join Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Wardlow, Chris Jericho, Brian Cage, FTW Champion HOOK, and one participant who has yet to be determined.

Speaking of Archer, he will be returning to an AEW ring in televised competition for the first time since the January 13 edition of "AEW Collision" as he teams up with The Righteous to take on three unnamed opponents. During Archer's last match, he and The Righteous were unsuccessful in dethroning then-titleholders Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun as Ring of Honor World Six Man Tag Team Championship.

Archer won't be the only person returning to action tonight, as Riho will be going one-on-one with Trish Adora. Riho's last match in AEW came at AEW Worlds End on December 30, 2023, during which she came up short to Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Additionally, CMLL regular Rugido will be making his AEW debut tonight as he squares off with Claudio Castagnoli. Castagnoli will be joining forces with his fellow Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley to take on FTR in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sunday's pay-per-view event.

We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as Claudio Castagnoli and Rugido make their way down to the ring.